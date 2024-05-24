IT, Network Infrastructure and DBA Specialist

Job Title : IT Infrastructure and DBA Specialist based at our client ( Hybrid role )

Area: Tshwane

Your role will be, but not limited to: You will need to optimise, maintain and setup the company’s computer information systems and IT / Network Infrastructure. You will need to collaborate with the tech dev team to enhance system performance to ensure completion of all projects. You will support the employees on all hardware and software needs and the control of these. You must have a proven track record in this field.

Operations & DBA Specialist Responsibilities:

Performing analyses on Internal IT Infrastructure and Information Systems efficiency and integration.

At Least 2 years’ experience working and maintaining, installing, customising and optimising Databases (SQL, MySQL, Oracle)

Reporting to management on IT Infrastructure and Information Systems development, implementation, and progress.

Collaborating with development teams and departments, as well as incorporating user feedback.

Ensuring IT Infrastructure and Information Systems innovation and implementation.

Managing support teams and evaluating performance metrics.

Overseeing IT Infrastructure and Information Systems user-testing and adjustments.

Ensuring that products and services are delivered on time and within budget.

Managing software and hardware installations and upgrades.

Monitor day-to-day operations, reports on performance, and recommend actionable improvements when necessary

Order IT supplies and manage License and asset inventory, coordinating with accounting and finance departments to adhere to budget

The ideal candidate must have:

A bachelor’s degree in computer information systems, management information systems, or similar.

Extensive experience in technical management, preferably in a related industry.

Advanced knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Information Systems innovation and integration.

Ability to work with data architects and other IT specialist to set up, maintain and monitor data networks

Knowledge of database structure languages, such as SQL or SQL/PSM

Has a full understanding of the IT SDLC

Experience in ITIL and AGILE Methodologies advantageous

If you have not been contacted within a two-week period after loading your CV onto our portal then you were not shortlisted for this vacancy. We are governed by the POPI act and thus your personal data will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Desired Skills:

Database Management

File Systems

IT Infrastructure

Metrics

SQL

