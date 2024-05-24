IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Position: IT Support Engineer

Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated IT Support Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing technical support and assistance to end users in the organisation, ensuring that all IT systems and infrastructure are running smoothly.

Responsibilities:

Provide technical support to end users on a variety of IT issues, including hardware/software problems, network connectivity issues, and security concerns

Install, configure, and maintain hardware and software systems

Troubleshoot and resolve IT issues in a timely and efficient manner

Assist with the setup and maintenance of network infrastructure

Collaborate with other IT team members and vendors to implement new technologies and solutions

Document all IT support activities and maintain accurate records

Stay current on industry trends and best practices in IT support

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

Minimum of 5-8 years of experience in IT support

Strong knowledge of Windows operating systems, networking protocols, and hardware troubleshooting

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail

Certification in relevant IT technologies (e.g. CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified Professional) preferred

If you are a proactive and enthusiastic IT Support Engineer looking to take the next step in your career, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity in Centurion, Gauteng.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

