JavaScript Full Stack Developer – 1990 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

Contract

Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)

This role is on an expert level so they’re looking for someone with at least 12 years of experience in the field of IT

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Essential skills:

1. AWS ECS, Lambda experience

2. TypeScript / JavaScript

3. Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

4. React, Typescript and backend development

5. Mongo

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

1. Redis

2. GraphQL

3. Docker, Docker Compose

4. Antd

5. GitHub / Bitbucket

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

· Minimum 12 years of IT experience

· Minimum of 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript

· Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

· Minimum of 2 years AWS experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Design, Development and maintenance on platform/application

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

Active participation in Agile ceremonies

Deployments/ Releases

Desired Skills:

Mongo

AWS ECS

Nodejs

React

Typescript

Javascript

Lambda

