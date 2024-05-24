JavaScript Full Stack Developer – 1990

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:
- Contract
- Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)
This role is on an expert level so they’re looking for someone with at least 12 years of experience in the field of IT
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Essential skills:
1. AWS ECS, Lambda experience
2. TypeScript / JavaScript
3. Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
4. React, Typescript and backend development
5. Mongo
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
1. Redis
2. GraphQL
3. Docker, Docker Compose
4. Antd
5. GitHub / Bitbucket
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
· Minimum 12 years of IT experience
· Minimum of 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript
· Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
· Minimum of 2 years AWS experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Design, Development and maintenance on platform/application
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Compiling of user and operational manuals
Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability
Active participation in Agile ceremonies
Deployments/ Releases
