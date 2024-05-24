Kaspersky reports META growth

Kaspersky held its biggest partner conference for the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region, where more than 115 partner attendees from more than 65 companies gathered in the middle of May in Phuket, Thailand.

The company reported successful growth in the META region in 2023, with 19% B2B growth. During the conference, top Kaspersky executives presented cybersecurity industry developments, the company’s innovative solutions and future vision.

In his keynote, Kaspersky’s Founder and CEO Eugene Kaspersky talked about the company’s business operations, mentioning partners that contribute to the future of IT with Cyber Immune solutions that have specialised KasperskyOS in their core – an operating system for Internet-connected embedded systems with specific cybersecurity requirements.

Kaspersky portfolio updates were presented in detail, including the recently launched Kaspersky Next product line with integrated XDR, Kaspersky Thin client 2.0 Cyber Immune solution, Kaspersky SD-WAN designed to protect geo-distributed networks, and Kaspersky Container Security that is a part of Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security. Special attention was paid to Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Solutions that include cybersecurity assessment, trainings, Research Sandbox, Digital Footprint Intelligence, etc.

Channel program enhancements, best practices and success cases were also discussed during the presentations and networking. Partners and distributors received awards in a number of categories, including Top Project Excellence Award, Strategic Partner of the Year, SMB Partner of The Year, Channel Champion of the Year, Special Appreciation Award, and others.

“We constantly communicate with our partners, but meeting them at a dedicated event was especially good because many high profile discussions took place at the partner conference that will shape multiple initiatives moving forward involving additional Kaspersky investments in the META region,” says Toufic Derbass, MD: Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky. “With high-end solutions ranging from Endpoint protection and Kaspersky Industrial Cyber Security to on-premise Cybersecurity Awareness Platform, MDR and Threat Intelligence, we are happy to provide our partners with growth opportunities and our customers with cybersecurity that meets all their needs.”