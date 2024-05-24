.Net Application Developer (Mid-Senior) at Accenture

May 24, 2024

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:
Design and Develop

  • Work with team members to gather and interpret user/system requirements into design specifications
  • Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements and technical programming standards
  • Develop system specifications and interfaces for complex components
  • Implement and set security and data direction for the coding work
  • Lead code and quality management reviews
  • Architect the development strategy for applications and components
  • Ensure smooth communication from/ to the technical architect

Implement and/or maintain

  • Create operational documentation for the application
  • Provide primary support for installation of application releases into production
  • Maintain applications according to SLAs or other business requirements
  • Conduct project risks and issues management (status reporting, issue reporting, ETC/budget reporting) for assigned scope of work

Test

  • Partner with the testing team to ensure applications/components are fully functional
  • Fix any defects or performance problems discovered in testing

Work across the Service Delivery Lifecycle

  • Work across the Service Delivery Lifecycle on engineering solutions for new system rollouts, major/minor enhancements, and/or ongoing maintenance of existing applications
  • Analyze, design, build, and/or test new components or enhancements to existing modules
  • Manages small to medium teams and/or work efforts
  • Requires analysis and solving of moderately complex problems. May create new solutions, leveraging and, where needed, adapting existing methods and procedures
  • Requires understanding of the strategic direction set by management as it relates to team goals.
  • Provide technical expertise and guidance to production support staff.

Desired Skills:

  • MVC.NET; C#.NET VB.NET WCF (Web services) XML SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) JavaScript JQuery SQL SSIS SSRS Team Foundation Server (TFS) or Azure DevOps.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Disability Cover
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Funeral Plan

Learn more/Apply for this position