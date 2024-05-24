Scrum Master at Sanlam – Western Cape Bellville

Summary
A leading Financial Services Client requires a skilled Scrum Master to join their team to facilitate the processes within an Agile environment
Description
- Guide Product Owners (POs) in discovery by practicing relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey maps)
- Identify respective backlogs and dependencies.
- Daily stand ups
- Educate team members in the required tools and frameworks, ensuring that the agreed agile process is being followed
- Support PI Planning and assist team to identify backlogs and dependencies
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant IT Qualification – IT Degree or Diploma coupled with Scrum Master Certification
- At least 5 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment
- Must have knowledge of Jira; Confluence; release process; scrum principles; agile, BDD and sprint methodology and project management
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- DevOps
- Agile
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Release Process
- Scrum
- BDD
- Sprint
- Project Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree