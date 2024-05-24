Scrum Master at Sanlam – Western Cape Bellville

Summary

A leading Financial Services Client requires a skilled Scrum Master to join their team to facilitate the processes within an Agile environment

Description

Guide Product Owners (POs) in discovery by practicing relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey maps)

Identify respective backlogs and dependencies.

Daily stand ups

Educate team members in the required tools and frameworks, ensuring that the agreed agile process is being followed

Support PI Planning and assist team to identify backlogs and dependencies

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant IT Qualification – IT Degree or Diploma coupled with Scrum Master Certification

At least 5 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment

Must have knowledge of Jira; Confluence; release process; scrum principles; agile, BDD and sprint methodology and project management

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

DevOps

Agile

JIRA

Confluence

Release Process

Scrum

BDD

Sprint

Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

