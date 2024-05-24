Scrum Master at Sanlam – Western Cape Bellville

May 24, 2024

Summary

A leading Financial Services Client requires a skilled Scrum Master to join their team to facilitate the processes within an Agile environment
Description

  • Guide Product Owners (POs) in discovery by practicing relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey maps)
  • Identify respective backlogs and dependencies.
  • Daily stand ups
  • Educate team members in the required tools and frameworks, ensuring that the agreed agile process is being followed
  • Support PI Planning and assist team to identify backlogs and dependencies

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant IT Qualification – IT Degree or Diploma coupled with Scrum Master Certification
  • At least 5 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment
  • Must have knowledge of Jira; Confluence; release process; scrum principles; agile, BDD and sprint methodology and project management

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • DevOps
  • Agile
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • Release Process
  • Scrum
  • BDD
  • Sprint
  • Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

