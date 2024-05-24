Senior Agile Project Manager at Kgabolize Recruitment Consultancy

To plan, direct and co-ordinate the activities of enterprise-wide projects to ensure that project goals are accomplished and to develop project plans specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of available resources, in line with the business strategy. The Project Manager will also monitor and report on project and deliverable progress, run agile ceremonies, and provide mentorship and coaching on agile best practices. The Project Manager will also ensuring the team is working on the right tasks at the right time, working closely with the product manager to translate epics, stories, and other items on the sprint list into actionable tasks for the delivery team

Responsibilities

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration, and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple diverse groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Engage and facilitate with multiple diverse groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Professional Qualifications/Honour’s Degree

Preferred Qualification

Professional Qualification/Honour’s Degree

Project Management or closely related Certified Scrum Master and Scaled Agile certification

Essential Certifications

PMP or Prince certification. Programme Management certification (PGMP)

Preferred Certifications

Project Management or closely related Certified Scrum Master and Scaled Agile certification

Minimum Experience Level

10 years experience working in a project environment of large project and or programmes of which 2-3 years management

Desired Skills:

–

Decision Making –

Influencing –

Planning and Organizing –

Work Standards –

Applied Learning –

Customer Orientation –

Earning Trust

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position