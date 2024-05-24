My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Frontend Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of Online Portal.
- The job requires working together with other developers, designers and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience
- Implement new frontend functionality
- Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes
- Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design
Experience
- At least 5 years’ experience in web development
- Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas
- Built and maintained a web app using Angular v2 or later
- Angular experience should at least be 18 months
- Built and maintained a web app using React
- React experience should at least be 12 months preferably with modern React (functional components, hooks)
Competencies
- Computer Science / Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial
- At least 5 years Web Development
- At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue Web design experience is beneficial.
- HTML 5
- Modern JavaScript
- TypeScript
- SQL and REST API proficiency
- HTTP APIs
- NextJS
- Tailwind CSS
- Familiarity with Zustand for state management will be advantageous
- Up to date web development best practices
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- HTML 5
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- SQL
- RestAPI
- HTTP API
- NextJS
- Tailwind CSS