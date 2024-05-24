Senior Frontend Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Frontend Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of Online Portal.

The job requires working together with other developers, designers and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience

Implement new frontend functionality

Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes

Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

Experience

At least 5 years’ experience in web development

Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas

Built and maintained a web app using Angular v2 or later

Angular experience should at least be 18 months

Built and maintained a web app using React

React experience should at least be 12 months preferably with modern React (functional components, hooks)

Competencies

Computer Science / Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial

At least 5 years Web Development

At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue Web design experience is beneficial.

HTML 5

Modern JavaScript

TypeScript

SQL and REST API proficiency

HTTP APIs

NextJS

Tailwind CSS

Familiarity with Zustand for state management will be advantageous

Up to date web development best practices

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

HTML 5

JavaScript

TypeScript

SQL

RestAPI

HTTP API

NextJS

Tailwind CSS

