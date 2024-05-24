Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Environment:

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer.

The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies. This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side. Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems. The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based

Equivalent

RESPONSIBILITIES

For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop and test high quality code

Peer review work

Mentor more junior developers

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects

Specific Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework) Typescript CSS

Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Personal Characteristics:

Analytical thinking with attention to detail

Willing to learn new technologies

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

Advantages:

Financial industry background

Azure services

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

ASP.Net

