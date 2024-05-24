Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a driven and innovative Senior Full Stack Developer, who will continuously leverage cutting-edge technologies and best practices to build exceptional web applications and drive business success.
What you’ll do:
- Configuring and deployments on CI/CD tools
- Assist with the design of the overall architecture
- Collaborate with the rest of the team
- A desire to write clean and maintainable code.
- Maintain existing code
- Attention to detail
- Experience working with clients and third-party vendors
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)
- Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)
- Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs
- Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns
- Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Coach and mentor other team members.
- Recommend patterns, technologies, and new innovations to the team
- Participate in code reviews
Your expertise:
- 7+ years relevant work experience
- Extensive experience with OOP
- Extensive experience with web markup, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, XML, JSON
Extensive Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)
- Experience with cloud message APIs
- Solid understanding of entity framework.
- Knowledge of code versioning tools (Git)
- Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial
- Strong MS SQL skills (T-SQL)
- Experience in Kendo UI controls
- Visual Studio 2017 onwards
Other desirable skills include:
- An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities
- Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full-stack developers
- Experience in Finance/Mining/Payroll domains
- Good written and spoken English
- Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality timely delivery
- Familiarity with solution architecture
- Some exposure to MS Reporting Services, Power BI, and data warehousing
- Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree / Honours in Computer Science or Higher
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Pretoria
- Work environment: Hybrid (Open Plan office)
- Travel: Travelling might be required
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery