Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Position: Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer

Hire Resolves client is seeking an experienced Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the organisation’s IT infrastructure and network systems to ensure maximum up time and performance. This role requires strong technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and the ability to work well in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and manage the organisation’s IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, networking, and security systems

Monitor and maintain the organisation’s network infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and security

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to infrastructure and network systems

Collaborate with other IT teams to implement new technologies and systems

Develop and maintain documentation for infrastructure and network systems

Lead projects related to infrastructure and network improvements or upgrades

Provide training and guidance to junior engineers and support staff

Stay current with industry trends and best practices in infrastructure and network engineering

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field

10+ years of experience in infrastructure and network engineering roles

Strong knowledge of networking technologies, protocols, and security best practices

Experience with virtualisation technologies such as VMware or Hyper-V

Proficiency in Windows and Linux server administration

Solid understanding of storage technologies, such as SAN and NAS

Certification in relevant technology areas (e.g. CCNA, MCSE, VCP) is a plus

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail

Ability to work well independently and as part of a team

If you meet the qualifications and are interested in joining the team as a Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer in Centurion, Gauteng, we encourage you to apply.

Hire Resolve reviews applications daily , so please upload or email through your CV today!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer

Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer

Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position