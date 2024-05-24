Position: Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer
Hire Resolves client is seeking an experienced Senior Infrastructure and Network Engineer to join their team in Centurion, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the organisation’s IT infrastructure and network systems to ensure maximum up time and performance. This role requires strong technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and the ability to work well in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
- Design, implement, and manage the organisation’s IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, networking, and security systems
- Monitor and maintain the organisation’s network infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and security
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to infrastructure and network systems
- Collaborate with other IT teams to implement new technologies and systems
- Develop and maintain documentation for infrastructure and network systems
- Lead projects related to infrastructure and network improvements or upgrades
- Provide training and guidance to junior engineers and support staff
- Stay current with industry trends and best practices in infrastructure and network engineering
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field
- 10+ years of experience in infrastructure and network engineering roles
- Strong knowledge of networking technologies, protocols, and security best practices
- Experience with virtualisation technologies such as VMware or Hyper-V
- Proficiency in Windows and Linux server administration
- Solid understanding of storage technologies, such as SAN and NAS
- Certification in relevant technology areas (e.g. CCNA, MCSE, VCP) is a plus
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail
- Ability to work well independently and as part of a team
Desired Skills:
