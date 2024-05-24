Senior Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a senior Project Manager to join our team- hybrid.

The successful candidate will be responsible for project managing the execution of:

The strategic disintegration of designated businesses within the operating segment. This role will involve close collaboration with executive leadership teams, as well as cross functional and multi-disciplinary teams to ensure a smooth transition that complies with internal and regulatory requirements.

Key Result Areas

Project Planning – Collaborate with the workstream leads and cross-functional teams to align on the agreed project plans and drive the execution of these plans.

Delivery Management – Conduct risk assessments and develop contingency plans to mitigate potential challenges during the project timelines. Facilitate regular meetings with key stakeholders to review project status and address issues.

Scope and Quality Management – Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met.

Communication and Reporting – Set and manage expectations with team members and stakeholders, track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues.

Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.

Requirements, Skills, Qualifications

Education

Matric + 3 Year Tertiary Qualification + 5 years relevant experience OR

Matric + 7 years relevant experience

Formal training and certification in a recognised project management methodology

Industry Experience

Proven experience in project management, preferably with experience in business exit strategies or similar high-stakes transitions.

Proven experience with IT integration projects

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Technical Skills

Scope & Quality Management

Integrated Change Control

Project Planning & Integration

Budget and Cost Control

Risk, Opportunity and Issue Management

Stakeholder Management & Communication Management

Technology Skills

Highly competent in the use of Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner

Management Skills

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment.

Personal Qualities

Self Management & Personal Mastery (self learning)

Positive, high energy and determined

Must be results oriented/ focused on Customer first

Innovative, well-developed problem solving and decision making skills

Stakeholder Management

Leading with Influence

Collaborative

Language Skills

Fluent spoken and written English

