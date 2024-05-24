Senior Software Developer/ Team Lead

Join our client in revolutionizing software solutions! We’re seeking a seasoned Senior Full Stack Developer (>8-10 years’ experience) to craft innovative, scalable, and secure applications. If you thrive on creativity, collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of excellence, this is the role for you!”

R1 000 000 – R1 080 000

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain web applications using C#, JavaScript (JS), TypeScript (TS), and Python.

Utilize frameworks such as Asp.Net Core, Angular2, and Flask to build both front-end and back-end components.

Collaborate with team members using IDEs like Rider, WebStorm, PyCharm, Visual Studio, and Visual Studio Code.

Manage source code and version control using Bitbucket.

Deploy applications to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using Cloud Build, Cloud Run, and GKE.

Configure and manage environments for development, staging, and production.

Perform end-to-end user testing, both manually and with automated testing tools.

Monitor application performance and troubleshoot issues using GCP’s Error Reporting and Logging tools.

Ensure application security by implementing IAM roles and using Google Secret Manager (GSM) for secrets management.

Participate in the continuous improvement of deployment processes, using tools like Docker and Cloud SDK.

Skills and Qualifications:

Proficiency in programming languages: C#, JS, TS, Python.

Experience with frameworks: Asp.Net Core, Angular2, Flask.

Familiarity with IDEs: Rider, WebStorm, PyCharm, Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code.

Knowledge of version control systems, specifically Bitbucket.

Experience deploying applications on GCP, using services like Cloud Build, Cloud Run, GKE, Cloud SQL, Pub/Sub, Cloud Storage, and Cloud Functions.

Strong understanding of environment setup and management, including VPC Network and Load Balancing.

Ability to perform thorough end-to-end user testing.

Competence in using deployment methods such as Cloud Console, Cloud SDK, and CI/CD pipelines.

Skilled in using Docker and Cloud SDK to simplify deployment processes.

Proficiency in monitoring and troubleshooting deployed applications.

Commitment to maintaining high security standards, utilizing IAM roles and GSM.

