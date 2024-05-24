Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Gauteng

Join a DYNAMIC Agile team who are experts in their unique and exciting industry!

Java, TypeScript, SQL

Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen Debugging and infer information from source code



Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases



Bonus: working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers



Bonus: working between distributed teams and virtual domains



VueJS Single Page Applications



VueJS 2

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

RESTful API communications

An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

Beneficial:

Argo

GitCI and other CI/CD tools

Kibana

Grafana

NodeJS

VueJS

What you will be doing :

Develop defect-free code.

Work within an agile team.

Daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Document solutions

Knowledge share

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Microservices

Hibernate

Kafka

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Bonuses

Learn more/Apply for this position