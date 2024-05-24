Singularity SA returns in physical format

Singularity South Africa has announced the plans for the upcoming Summit, returning in physical format this year, in collaboration with Old Mutual.

With more than 1 500 delegates expected, the summit will take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Among the featured speakers already confirmed are:

* Cybersecurity expert Jaya Baloo;

* Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI;

* Food scientist Arturo Elizondo;

* Cathy Hackl, founder of Spatial Dynamics (US);

* Tech venture capital (VC) investor Karine Arama;

* Carlo van de Weijer, a smart mobility and AI visionary from Eindhoven University of Technology;

* AI Ethics sociologist Alix Rubsaam;

* Adam Pantanowitz (PhD);

* Professor of Machine Learning and Robotics Benjamin Rosman; and

* Data wizard Mark Nasila (PhD).

Singularity South Africa Summit is believed to be the first local event to feature a dedicated world-class metaverse track. People from all over the world will be able to access the summit’s main stage and plenary sessions in an immersive, 3D format, via the Africarare metaverse.

“As Old Mutual advances its digital transformation and prepares for the launch of a digital bank, the upcoming two-day SingularityU summit, featuring top experts in AI, technology, science, and futurism, offers a chance to glean invaluable insights from those shaping the future of tech and society,” says Celiwe Ross, director: group strategy, sustainability, people and public affairs at Old Mutual.

Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa, comments: “In a world where technology is rapidly reshaping the horizons of our possibilities, this year’s SingularityU South Africa Summit is a beacon for innovation. Collaborating with Old Mutual enables us to enhance our platform, where global leaders in technology will illuminate the path towards a sustainable and prosperous future. Our commitment is stronger than ever to empower visionaries and leaders with the insights needed to harness exponential technologies for the greater good of Africa and the world.”