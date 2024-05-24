Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading company in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) sector is offering an exciting opportunity for a Software Developer. The ideal candidate should possess a BSc in Software Engineering or a relevant equivalent tertiary qualification, along with a minimum of 3 years of experience in software development. Proficiency in transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA Integration frameworks and techniques, as well as familiarity with Web frameworks such as Angular, would be advantageous.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Expertise:

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Relationship Management:

Establish, manage and maintain relationships with all HI stakeholders regarding ongoing projects in Engineering and development

Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders

Customer Service & TCF:

Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.

Ensure all customers are treated fairly.

Required Qualifications:

Matric

BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent tertiary qualification

Required Experience (relevant or in a similar role):

At least 3 years in software development experience incl.

transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA

Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g. Angular will be beneficial

C# 6/7 ; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian

Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban

WCF , CleanCode

UiPath / Blue Prism / Work Fusion beneficial, must be willing to work with robotics

Required Knowledge and Skills:

Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water Fall

Financial services industry knowledge and experience beneficial

Strong leadership abilities – decisive, influential and inspirational.

Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.

Strong analytical skills.

Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.

A combination of initiation, integration skills.

Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.

Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate

Self-motivator

Interpersonal abilities

Value and performance driven

Systematic

Process orientation

Customer focus

Results and action oriented

Integrity & Tenacity

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position