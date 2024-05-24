Software Tester / QA – Western Cape Western Cape

Looking to work in an environment that offers manual and automation testing then this is the role for you, allowing you to take your skills to the next level.

Be part of a dynamic team while learning and growing your skills together

Job Description:

Release management

Software build processes

Analysis, design, and documentation of software

User requirement gathering and documentation.

User acceptance testing

Agile development methodology/Scrum management techniques

Database querying and maintenance

Maintenance of test and development environments

Web technologies

Requirements:

Experience in testing complex software systems

SQL skills

OS, VM and software skills

Experience creating and maintaining testing environments

Excellent written and spoken communication skills

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills

Understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum

Perks

Remote

Competitive salaries and performance bonuses

21 days leave + 1 for each 2 years worked (up to 25 days)

Group life insurance

Paid maternity (4 months) and paternity (10 days) leave

Fast PCs with multiple large screens

Ad-hoc peer reward system

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Manual QA

SQA

Automation

Remote work

