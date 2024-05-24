Solutions Architect – SAP HCM – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary

Our client a leading Financial Services Company requires an experienced Solutions Architect to be responsible for the solution design and delivery and support of new and existing SAP ECC HCM and SAP Business Technology Platform applications.

Description

SAP solution design and/or implementation.

Designing complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.

Providing guidance on the SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform and tools.

Integrating SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology solutions

Involvement in SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform system migration or upgrades.

Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – Relevant Bachelor or similar highly advantageous

Must have SAP ECC HCM and SAP Success Factors Certifications

Architecture Knowledge and/or certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.)

Min 10 years Solution Specialist and SAP implementation and/ solution design experience coupled with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) experience

Skills in designing and validating a complex architecture, integrating SAP solutions and SAP system migration or upgrades ess

Desired Skills:

SAP Solution Design

SAP Solution Implementation

SAP ECC HCM

Success Factors

SAP Business Technology Platform and tools.

Solution Architect

SAP Solution Architect

