Solutions Architect – SAP HCM

Summary
Our client a leading Financial Services Company requires an experienced Solutions Architect to be responsible for the solution design and delivery and support of new and existing SAP ECC HCM and SAP Business Technology Platform applications.
Description
- SAP solution design and/or implementation.
- Designing complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.
- Providing guidance on the SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform and tools.
- Integrating SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology solutions
- Involvement in SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform system migration or upgrades.
Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – Relevant Bachelor or similar highly advantageous
- Must have SAP ECC HCM and SAP Success Factors Certifications
- Architecture Knowledge and/or certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.)
- Min 10 years Solution Specialist and SAP implementation and/ solution design experience coupled with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) experience
- Skills in designing and validating a complex architecture, integrating SAP solutions and SAP system migration or upgrades ess
Desired Skills:
- SAP Solution Design
- SAP Solution Implementation
- SAP ECC HCM
- Success Factors
- SAP Business Technology Platform and tools.
- Solution Architect
- SAP Solution Architect