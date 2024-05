Telco Solution Architect Manager at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Design and deliver the technology architecture for a platform, product, or engagement, from development to operations. Shape technology architecture during the sales and solutioning process, as required.

Experience:

Business support systems

Billing systems i.e. oracle radat, andox, CSD

CRM systems oracle (anything that keeps the customer information)

sales

OSS

coms cloud experience

Billing side

CRM side

Oracle/ Salesforce

Qualifications

Relevant Tertiary Degree in Information Technolog

Learn more/Apply for this position