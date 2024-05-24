Thin client market to reach $2bn by 2030

The global thin client market will reach $1,97-billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The growing focus on cybersecurity and data protection is driving the adoption of thin client technology.

With the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberthreats, organisations prioritise secure computing solutions that safeguard sensitive information. Thin client technology offers enhanced security features such as centralised data storage, secure boot processes and remote management capabilities, reducing the risk of unauthorised access and data breaches. Its heightened focus on cybersecurity aligns with regulatory requirements and data protection laws, driving demand for thin client solutions across various industries.

Additionally, the proliferation of cloud computing and virtualisation technologies is driving innovation in the market. As organisations migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud and adopt desktop virtualisation solutions, thin clients can access cloud-hosted applications and virtual desktop environments.

Modern thin client devices offer enhanced processing power, improved graphics capabilities and support for high-speed wireless connectivity, providing users with a desktop-like experience from thin client endpoints. This convergence of cloud computing and thin client technology supports digital transformation efforts and drives adoption across various sectors.

Critical aspects of application modernisation that relate to regulatory compliance include ensuring compatibility where modernised applications must conform to relevant legislation such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and other regional or sector-specific regulations. Also, data privacy and protection in which modernisation initiatives should incorporate robust measures to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorised access.

Additional highlights from the report include:

• * Based on type, the application hardware segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 38,4% in 2023 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Thin client hardware’s compatibility with cloud computing and virtualisation technologies is driving adoption, enabling access to cloud-hosted applications and virtual desktop environments.

• * Based on form factor, the mobile segment dominated the market in 2023 and is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile devices as primary endpoints is driving demand for thin client solutions tailored for mobile platforms, enabling seamless transition between desktop and mobile environments while maintaining productivity.

• * Based on application, the healthcare segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is fueling demand for thin client solutions in healthcare, enabling secure access to virtual consultations and patient data from remote locations while ensuring data privacy and confidentiality.