Business Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

Our client is seeking a highly skilled Business Analyst to join their team in East London.

The successful candidate will be responsible for analyzing business processes, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity. Will work closely with various departments and stakeholders to gather requirements, document processes, and provide recommendations for business process optimization.

Minimum Requirements:-

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Management, or related field

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or similar role

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities

Experience with process mapping and documentation tools

Knowledge of project management methodologies

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Duties:-

Conduct thorough analysis of current business processes and identify areas for improvement

Analyse data to assess trends and identify risks

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements

Develop and maintain detailed process maps, workflows, and other documentation

Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and productivity

Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of process changes

Conduct regular reviews of processes to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvement

Communicate with stakeholders to provide updates and gather feedback on process changes

Assist with user acceptance testing and provide support during implementation

Provide training and support to end-users on new processes and systems

If you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV + supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Business Administration

Business Analysis

Communication

Process Control

Project Management

Solving Problems

Stakeholder Management

