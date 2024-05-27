Cloud Engineer: Database Services (Hybrid)

To implement and maintain the private and hybrid cloud environments in line with client’s Cloud Strategy in order to optimise IT expenditure and deliver efficiencies through automation.

Job Responsibilities

Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns

Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s

Automate cloud services

Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services

Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items

Ensure all service offerings integrate into ITSM processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)

Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure

Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure

Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required

Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team

Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters

Ensure and maintain the stability and reliabitly of the cloud services

Rightsize the infrastructure as and when required

Execute deliverables in line with cloud stategy within agreed timeframes

Keep certifications valid and up to date

Keep up to date with current industry trends

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Job Responsibilities Continue

Automation of cloud database services end to end

Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s.

Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal, catalogue and marketplace items.

Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud database services.

Performance and cost Optimization practices.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma

Preferred Certifications

Public Cloud Certifcation and Virtualisation certification (VMware preferable)

Minimum Experience Level

8-10 Years IT infrastructure and operations experience

6+ Years Database administration experience

3+ Years advanced automation/code deployments experience

Technical Knowledge

Advanced database management and security best practices

Advanced automation deployments

Disaster Recovery and business continuity.

Professional Knowledge

Networking Knowledge

Storage area network infrastructure

Database Management

Computer Security

Disaster Recovery & Business continuity standards

Information Technology concepts

Systems application Design

Behavioural Competencies

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Managing Work

Influencing

Innovation

Continuous Improvement

Initiating Action

Collaborating

Desired Skills:

Database administration

IT infrastructure

automation/code deployments

Cloud Engineer

Aws

Azure

