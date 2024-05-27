Cloud Java Developer (Senior) 2676 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

5+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing )

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Essential Skills Requirements:

JAVA EE / JAVA

Good Fullstack development experience

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure (Azure)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

GIT

SAP Integration

Desired Skills:

Fullstack development experience

API based development experience

