Cloud Java Developer (Senior) 2676 TT

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Meet with end users and gather requirements
Facilitate daily stand-ups
User training
Compiling of user and operational manuals
System audits
User sign off
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
5+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
On premise virtualisation technology expertise
Experience in testing (manual or automated testing )
Web and digital project experience advantageous
Agile working experience advantageous
Essential Skills Requirements:
JAVA EE / JAVA
Good Fullstack development experience
Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure (Azure)
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
RESTful and SOAP services
SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
GIT
SAP Integration
Desired Skills:
