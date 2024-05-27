Data Warehouse Business Analyst/Business Intelligence Analyst

Our client in the finance/investment space is urgently looking to employ an experienced Data Warehouse Business Analyst/ BI Analyst at their organization.

Our client in the finance/investment space is urgently looking to employ an experienced Data Warehouse Business Analyst/ BI Analyst at their organization.

Location: De Bron, Bellville

Job Description:

To play a crucial role in bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions within the realm of data warehousing. This role involves understanding business requirements, analysing data sources, and collaborating with stakeholders to ensure the effective design, development, and maintenance of data warehouses. To serve as a liaison between business users and technical teams to ensure that data warehouse solutions align with organizational objectives.

Requirements and Skills:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology,or related field

5+ Years experience in a business analyst role, preferably in a formal data, data warehousing, or business intelligence environment

Proven experience as a business analyst in data warehousing projects.

Strong understanding of data modelling concepts and techniques.

Proficiency in SQL and knowledge of database systems will be advantageous.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Analytical mindset with a keen attention to detail.

Familiarity with business intelligence tools and reporting concepts.

Responsibilities:

Requirement Analysis

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather and document detailed requirements for data warehouse projects.

Understand and analyse business processes to identify data-related needs and opportunities for improvement.

Data Modelling

Assist in the design and development of data models that support business requirements.

Collaborate with data architects and data engineers to create logical and physical data models for the data warehouse.

Data Profiling and Analysis

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for data warehouse requirements, data models, and processes.

Ensure documentation is kept up-to-date and readily available for reference by both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Communication and Collaboration

Facilitate communication between business users and technical teams, translating business requirements into technical specifications.

Collaborate with data engineers, ETL developers, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of data warehouse solutions.

Quality Assurance

Participate in the testing and validation of data warehouse solutions to ensure they meet business requirements and adhere to data quality standards.

Identify and address issues related to data accuracy, completeness, and timeliness.

Training and Support

Provide training and support to end-users on accessing and utilizing data warehouse solutions.

Assist in the development of user documentation and training materials.

Continuous Improvement

Stay informed about industry best practices, emerging technologies, and trends related to data warehousing.

Proactively identify opportunities for process improvement and optimization of data warehouse solutions.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business Intelligence

Data Modelling

Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position