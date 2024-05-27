DevOps Engineer (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with 500+ employees. They are a diverse team of engineers, developers and specialists in finance, HR, digital infrastructure and marketing who love utilising cutting-edge tech and digitised processes. They prioritise integrity and have a commitment to unity.

Setup, maintain, and continually improve our CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient and reliable deployments.

Implement and manage solutions to maintain system performance and reliability.

Develop and maintain Python scripts for automation and monitoring tasks.

Work closely with development, QA, and operations teams to ensure seamless integration and deployment of new features.

Assist in provisioning, scaling, and securing cloud infrastructure on platforms like AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Participate in on-call rotations to resolve production issues promptly.

Maintain clear and detailed documentation of infrastructure and processes.

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

1 – 2 years of experience in a DevOps, System Administration, or related role.

Hands-on experience with Python programming for automation and scripting tasks.

Familiarity with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI, etc.

Experience with infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform, Ansible, or similar.

Basic knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and services.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies.

Knowledge of version control systems, particularly Git.

