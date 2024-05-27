Finance Functional Analyst – Gauteng Gauteng

We’re seeking a talented and motivated Finance Functional Analyst to join our growing team. You will have the opportunity to translate Finance business requirements into technical specifications and solutions, and build required workflows, cube views, forms and other functionality, working closely with other functional analysts and technical resources.
Your expertise:
- Must have an accounting degree/qualification
- Must have experience in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions
- Must have prior experience in Finance Technology implementation projects
- Strong understanding of finance processes and how an EPM solution supports these processes
Technical skills
- Strong understanding of finance processes, hierarchies and data, specifically in relation to:
- Consolidation
- Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting
- Tax
- IFRS
- Regulatory reporting
- Strong understanding of finance technology and data landscape
- Understanding of dimensionality and how multi-dimensional calculations/financial consolidation works
- Experience in business, process data analysis, producing functional requirements, solutions design, and data modelling
- Ability to translate finance business requirements into technical specifications for developer resources to build
- Experience in designing and developing new solutions in addition to maintaining and troubleshooting issues in the existing solutions such as metadata, business rules, cube views, dashboards and all components of workflows.
- Experience with hands-on configuration of the solution for specific business functions including cubes, metadata, data sources, transformation rules, formulas, forms, cube views, quick views, and workflows.
- Strong facilitation skills – for requirements gathering, solutioning and training
- Advanced Excel skills
Behavioural skills
- Pro-active problem solver
- Collaborative
- Bias for action
- Integrative, systemic thinker
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to produce high quality documentation
- Good stakeholder management, and ability to engage with senior stakeholders
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables/tasks
- A solution-oriented mindset and team-oriented personality
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery