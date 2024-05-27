Finance Functional Analyst

We’re seeking a talented and motivated Finance Functional Analyst to join our growing team. You will have the opportunity to translate Finance business requirements into technical specifications and solutions, and build required workflows, cube views, forms and other functionality, working closely with other functional analysts and technical resources.

Your expertise:

Must have an accounting degree/qualification

Must have experience in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions

Must have prior experience in Finance Technology implementation projects

Strong understanding of finance processes and how an EPM solution supports these processes

Technical skills

Strong understanding of finance processes, hierarchies and data, specifically in relation to:

Consolidation



Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting



Tax



IFRS



Regulatory reporting

Strong understanding of finance technology and data landscape

Understanding of dimensionality and how multi-dimensional calculations/financial consolidation works

Experience in business, process data analysis, producing functional requirements, solutions design, and data modelling

Ability to translate finance business requirements into technical specifications for developer resources to build

Experience in designing and developing new solutions in addition to maintaining and troubleshooting issues in the existing solutions such as metadata, business rules, cube views, dashboards and all components of workflows.

Experience with hands-on configuration of the solution for specific business functions including cubes, metadata, data sources, transformation rules, formulas, forms, cube views, quick views, and workflows.

Strong facilitation skills – for requirements gathering, solutioning and training

Advanced Excel skills

Behavioural skills

Pro-active problem solver

Collaborative

Bias for action

Integrative, systemic thinker

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to produce high quality documentation

Good stakeholder management, and ability to engage with senior stakeholders

Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables/tasks

A solution-oriented mindset and team-oriented personality

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

