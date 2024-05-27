Intel powers China’s intelligent cockpit market

Intel will collaborate with Neusoft and ThunderSoft to develop new solutions based on Intel’s AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) system-on-chip (SoC) to power the intelligent cockpit of next-generation vehicles for automakers.

The efforts will combine each company’s strengths across hardware, software and technology to develop intuitive driving experiences for automakers focused on comfort and safety.

“Our work with Neusoft and ThunderSoft is a crucial part of Intel’s strategy to solidify our automotive ecosystem,” says Jack Weast, vice-president and GM of Intel Automotive. “This not only provides us with the opportunity to empower automakers to create the next-generation in-vehicle experiences, but also drives Intel’s technological innovation for our global automotive customers.

“Soon, we will join forces with our ecosystem to launch the Intel AI Cockpit, helping Chinese automakers make a significant splash on the global stage.”

Intel’s AI-enhanced SDV SoC incorporates advanced AI PC and data center technologies. It brings the industry’s most extensive AI ecosystem and powerful computing capabilities to the automotive sector, fully addressing the comprehensive needs of software-defined vehicle architectures.

Intel applies AI to every aspect of the car to accelerate the ability to deliver new personalised and differentiated experiences to drivers and passengers. Customers can tap into the full weight of Intel’s AI Accelerator Program to usher in AI PC-like productivity features to the vehicle.

Using Intel technologies, customers can move beyond traditional touch and voice commands to integrate camera and gesture recognition to allow cockpit AI assistants to understand and respond intuitively to indirect commands in real time, and to recognize occupants and automatically adjust to their individual settings, driving styles and preferences.

Utilising Intel’s first-generation software-defined vehicle SoC family, Neusoft’s Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller is capable of multisize screens and multimodal interactions, 3D user interfaces, augmented reality navigation, and driver and occupant monitoring. It also enables offline deployment of large AI models within the vehicle to meet increased demand for privacy and low-latency experience for users.

“Neusoft looks forward to close collaboration with Intel to explore more diversified intelligent features,” says Meng Lingjun, vice-president of Neusoft. “We hope to achieve deep integration in terms of platform calculation and multimodal interaction with Intel, thus bringing a smoother user experience for consumers.”

ThunderSoft’s new intelligent cockpit platform supports multiple high-definition screens for simultaneous 3D rendering resulting in a PC-quality gaming experience for occupants. The ability to process AI large language models on Intel solutions means occupants will also enjoy faster response times for more seamless interactions with their vehicle, all with the guarantee of enhanced data privacy protection.

“Intel’s commitment to optimising the in-vehicle experience aligns perfectly with ThunderSoft,” says Qian Qiang, vice-president of ThunderSoft and CEO of Rightware. “Our combined strengths in software capabilities and support for large AI models will together drive the intelligent evolution of the automotive industry, injecting robust momentum into this sector.”