Java Full Stack Developer (Advanced) 2429 – Gauteng Pretoria

Java Full Stack Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Angular Optional JSF/JSP, Struts
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)
- Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing, selenium
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)
- Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive, and dynamic), authentication and authorisation standards and frameworks
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Languages: Python, PySpark
- Interface Technologies: MQ, REST, SOAP
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries
- Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.
- Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured
- Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management
- Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana
- Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana
- End user support/ Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 years plus in a developer/engineer role, more than 5 year plus total experience required.
