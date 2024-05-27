JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Expert) 2830 – Gauteng Pretoria

May 27, 2024

JavaScript Full Stack Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS (in sequence of importance):

  • NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge
  • React and backend development – expert knowledge
  • noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS
  • Jest testing framework experience
  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks
  • Experience with trunk-based development
  • GraphQL

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • Minimum 10+ years of IT experience
  • Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
  • Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Full Stack Developer
  • NodeJS
  • Typescript
  • React

