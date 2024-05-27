JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Expert) 2830 – Gauteng Pretoria

JavaScript Full Stack Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS (in sequence of importance):
- NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge
- React and backend development – expert knowledge
- noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with AWS, EKS
- Jest testing framework experience
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks
- Experience with trunk-based development
- GraphQL
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum 10+ years of IT experience
- Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
- Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
