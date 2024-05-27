Mid-Senior C# Developer (Remote CPT/JHB ONLY)

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you love building websites, backend systems or mobile apps, then a leading eCommerce platform wants you as their next Mid-Senior C# Developer. You will help build an exciting global platform. You will require a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or equivalent tertiary qualification with 5 years’ work experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles). Any experience with the following tech in addition will prove beneficial – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, LESS, MVC, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net, iOS, Mono, Android, Java, SQL, Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

University or related Computer Science Degree / Diploma.

5 Years’ work experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles).

South African citizenship.

Advantageous –

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, LESS, etc.).

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net, etc.).

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java, etc.).

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing, etc.).

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning about the things, they are busy with and sharing with others.

COMMENTS:

