Mid-Senior iOS Mobile Developer (Remote CPT/JHB ONLY)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a passionate & forward-thinking Mid-Senior iOS Mobile Developer is sought by a leading eCommerce platform to join its team and help build an exciting global platform. The successful incumbent must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or related discipline with at least 5 years Mobile Application work experience including strong iOS and proficiency with Swift. If you are all about Software Development, Performance, Scale and User Experience then Apply Now!

REQUIREMENTS:

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma.

Minimum 5 years’ experience within a Mobile Application environment.

Mobile Application Development for iOS.

Experience in Swift.

South African citizenship.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net, etc.).

Android experience.

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing, etc.).

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning about the things, they are busy with and sharing with others.

COMMENTS:

