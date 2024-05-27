Nedbank wins Forrester 2024 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award

Nedbank Retail and Business Banking has won Forrester’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) 2024 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award.

The award recognises organisations that are putting customers at the center of their business strategy to accelerate growth. Nedbank Retail and Business Banking will be honoured at CX Summit EMEA, being held in London and digitally, 24-26 June 2024.

The bank has been selected as the winner for investing in, designing, and delivering a robust customer obsession programme that helps people across the organisation collaborate, focus on what matters most to customers and make CX improvements systematically.

“We congratulate Nedbank Retail and Business Banking for winning Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award in EMEA,” says Martin Gill, vice-president and research director at Forrester and host of CX Summit EMEA. “Nedbank Retail and Business Banking is a prime example of how, by nurturing a customer-centric culture that puts customers at the centre of leadership, strategy, and operations, businesses can drive growth, profitability, customer retention, and employee engagement.”

Forrester Customer Obsession Award recipients will share their success stories at CX Summit EMEA, a leading event for CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders to learn best practices and receive actionable advice.