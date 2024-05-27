.NET Developer

Full stack .Net developer

4-Day Work Week: We believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance for our employees, offering a compressed work week to promote greater productivity and employee satisfaction.

Hybrid Work Model | Flexitime

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent

At least 2 years of experience working as a C# developer

Experience: 1-3 years post-graduate experience

Approximate CTC: R40,000 – R55,000 per month plus monthly performance based bonuses

Skills:

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Good time management skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

A strong understanding of software development principles

Experience with developing APIs using C# .NET

Experience with relational databases, preferably MS SQL

Experience building web and/or mobile applications

Strong experience with HTML, CSS & Javascript

Proficient in using GIT

Experience using React, Blazor, or other SPA frameworks

Any logistics or supply chain systems solutions experience will be your advantage

Responsibilities:

Develop new and maintain existing applications written in C# .NET

Write clean and maintainable code

Understand object-oriented programming and design patterns

Work closely with other members of the development team to create high-quality and scalable software

Assist developers at our customers’ sites to integrate code into their environments

Be available for office meetups for key planning sessions

Desired Skills:

.Net

MS SQL

API

C#.NET

GIT

REACT

Blazor

SPA Frameworks

Web application development

mobile application development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Company Culture:

We foster a vibrant and inclusive work culture where collaboration and creativity flourish. Our team members describe us as a “really nice company to work for,” highlighting our supportive environment and emphasis on employee well-being. In addition to competitive salaries, we also offer monthly performance bonuses to reward our team for their hard work and dedication

If you meet the requirements above and are excited about joining a dynamic team of engineers in a hybrid work environment, please submit your resume and cover letter

motivating your fit for the role.

