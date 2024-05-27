.NET Developer – Western Cape Somerset West NU

Full stack .Net developer
4-Day Work Week: We believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance for our employees, offering a compressed work week to promote greater productivity and employee satisfaction.
Hybrid Work Model | Flexitime
Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent
- At least 2 years of experience working as a C# developer
Experience: 1-3 years post-graduate experience
Approximate CTC: R40,000 – R55,000 per month plus monthly performance based bonuses
Skills:
- Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
- Good time management skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- A strong understanding of software development principles
- Experience with developing APIs using C# .NET
- Experience with relational databases, preferably MS SQL
- Experience building web and/or mobile applications
- Strong experience with HTML, CSS & Javascript
- Proficient in using GIT
- Experience using React, Blazor, or other SPA frameworks
- Any logistics or supply chain systems solutions experience will be your advantage
Responsibilities:
- Develop new and maintain existing applications written in C# .NET
- Write clean and maintainable code
- Understand object-oriented programming and design patterns
- Work closely with other members of the development team to create high-quality and scalable software
- Assist developers at our customers’ sites to integrate code into their environments
- Be available for office meetups for key planning sessions
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- MS SQL
- API
- C#.NET
- GIT
- REACT
- Blazor
- SPA Frameworks
- Web application development
- mobile application development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Company Culture:
We foster a vibrant and inclusive work culture where collaboration and creativity flourish. Our team members describe us as a “really nice company to work for,” highlighting our supportive environment and emphasis on employee well-being. In addition to competitive salaries, we also offer monthly performance bonuses to reward our team for their hard work and dedication
If you meet the requirements above and are excited about joining a dynamic team of engineers in a hybrid work environment, please submit your resume and cover letter
motivating your fit for the role.