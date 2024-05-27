Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 27, 2024

Cloud Solutions Senior Project Manager
12 month contract
fully remote
AWS

  • Responsible for planning, executing, and delivering cloud solution projects within an agile framework
  • Project Planning, build comprehensive project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, timelines, and resource allocation, ensuring alignment with business objectives and client requirements.
  • Lead and manage cloud solution projects, serving as the primary point of contact and driving project success
  • Manage and mentor other Project Managers delivering other Cloud solutions
  • Oversee the implementation and configuration of Cloud solutions, working closely with technical teams, customers and business users
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define customer service objectives
  • Ensure compliance with best practices and standards for Cloud implementation and project management
  • Foster a collaborative and positive team environment, ensuring effective communication and alignment among project team members
  • Client Communication, maintain clear and proactive communication with clients, providing regular project updates and addressing risks/issues

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Project Manager in complex implementations
  • 6 years+ experience
  • Project Management skills and thought leadership
  • Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
  • Familiarity with IT businesses processes and best practices
  • Excellent communication, presentation skills
  • Strong understanding of cloud technologies and platforms
  • Agile project management experience and certification (e.g., Certified ScrumMaster).

Desired Skills:

  • aws
  • cloud
  • solutions
  • Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position