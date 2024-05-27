Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Cloud Solutions Senior Project Manager
12 month contract
fully remote
AWS
- Responsible for planning, executing, and delivering cloud solution projects within an agile framework
- Project Planning, build comprehensive project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, timelines, and resource allocation, ensuring alignment with business objectives and client requirements.
- Lead and manage cloud solution projects, serving as the primary point of contact and driving project success
- Manage and mentor other Project Managers delivering other Cloud solutions
- Oversee the implementation and configuration of Cloud solutions, working closely with technical teams, customers and business users
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define customer service objectives
- Ensure compliance with best practices and standards for Cloud implementation and project management
- Foster a collaborative and positive team environment, ensuring effective communication and alignment among project team members
- Client Communication, maintain clear and proactive communication with clients, providing regular project updates and addressing risks/issues
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Project Manager in complex implementations
- 6 years+ experience
- Project Management skills and thought leadership
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
- Familiarity with IT businesses processes and best practices
- Excellent communication, presentation skills
- Strong understanding of cloud technologies and platforms
- Agile project management experience and certification (e.g., Certified ScrumMaster).
Desired Skills:
- aws
- cloud
- solutions
- Project Management