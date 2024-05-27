Project Manager (High Voltage Electrical Construction Projects)

Our client, a leading cable manufacturer in Southern Africa, specializing in electrical cables for power transmission, distribution, and generation, is seeking a dynamic Project Manager with extensive experience in High Voltage Electrical Construction Projects. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing various high voltage electrical construction projects from inception to project close-out.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee projects including overhead cabling, sub-stations, industrial electrical installations, solar projects, underground fiber and cables, and specialized cabling projects.

Manage multiple large-scale, complex, or significant engineering projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and in compliance with Safety, Health, Environmental, and Quality Standards.

Lead project risk management and oversee suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors involved in project execution.

Maintain contractual, legal, and commercial conditions of contracts and manage contracts according to NEC, GCC, JBCC, FIDIC standards.

Develop and manage project schedules, monitor project performance indicators, and ensure effective management of project resources.

Cultivate and maintain relationships with stakeholders and ensure customer requirements and expectations are met.

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering or Project/Construction Management.

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in engineering projects, with at least 3 years as a Project Manager in High Voltage Electrical Construction projects.

Knowledge of technical and commercial aspects of High Voltage Electrical Construction projects, including cabling, substations, overhead lines, and renewable energy.

Project Management qualification and registration with a professional body will be advantageous.

If you have a passion for project management and a background in High Voltage Electrical Construction, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

About The Employer:

Cable manufacturer in Southern Africa; specializing in electrical cables for application in power transmission, distribution and generation

