Safety and Systems Officer

May 27, 2024

Our client a railway maintenance company is urgently looking to employ an experienced Safety and Systems Officer at their organization.
Location: Stormill, Roodepoort

Requirements:

  • Must be a SACPCMP accredited Safety Officer (non-negotiable)
  • 3-5 + years in a similar role within the rail industry (non-negotiable)
  • Must have excellent excel and word skills.
  • Must be self disciplined and possess good communication skills.
  • Must be willing to travel (Locally)

Responsibilities

  • Writing policies, risk assessments, appointment letters, etc.
  • Meeting all safety requirements for clients and external stakeholders.
  • Reporting to Executive and Board on ISO/Integrated Management System requirements.
  • Planning marketing and exhibitions in the rail industry.

Desired Skills:

  • Safety
  • SACPCMP
  • Railway
  • Excel
  • Word

