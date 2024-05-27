Safety and Systems Officer

Our client a railway maintenance company is urgently looking to employ an experienced Safety and Systems Officer at their organization.

Location: Stormill, Roodepoort

Requirements:

Must be a SACPCMP accredited Safety Officer (non-negotiable)

3-5 + years in a similar role within the rail industry (non-negotiable)

Must have excellent excel and word skills.

Must be self disciplined and possess good communication skills.

Must be willing to travel (Locally)

Responsibilities

Writing policies, risk assessments, appointment letters, etc.

Meeting all safety requirements for clients and external stakeholders.

Reporting to Executive and Board on ISO/Integrated Management System requirements.

Planning marketing and exhibitions in the rail industry.

Desired Skills:

Safety

SACPCMP

Railway

Excel

Word

