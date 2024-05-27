Our client a railway maintenance company is urgently looking to employ an experienced Safety and Systems Officer at their organization.
Location: Stormill, Roodepoort
Requirements:
- Must be a SACPCMP accredited Safety Officer (non-negotiable)
- 3-5 + years in a similar role within the rail industry (non-negotiable)
- Must have excellent excel and word skills.
- Must be self disciplined and possess good communication skills.
- Must be willing to travel (Locally)
Responsibilities
- Writing policies, risk assessments, appointment letters, etc.
- Meeting all safety requirements for clients and external stakeholders.
- Reporting to Executive and Board on ISO/Integrated Management System requirements.
- Planning marketing and exhibitions in the rail industry.
Desired Skills:
- Safety
- SACPCMP
- Railway
- Excel
- Word