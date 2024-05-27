SAP EWM Consultant

Create floor layouts with specific measurements for new sites

Liaise with label contractors and Argon on specific label requirements and action

Pre EWM inspection – inspect Power points/Network points/ Printers currently at site are functional and in good order

Gather list of employees/ID’s to facilitate user creation

Map site processes

Order Network point installations/ID Station setups where required, IT Repairs

Create users forms and submit to BCX, Test users and apply the Auths needed for each users function

Assist with Training on the users – Implement change process and business support where and if needed.

Double check EWM system bin map file against layout (Bin type, System sequence, Resources, Processors, Table assignments)

EWM Product Master Data overview (ABC Indicator/Packspec/product groups)

Setup the customer SLED table as per product shelf life and requirements

Assist with physical stock prep and stock take on before go live

Onsite support and set up of pick face

Assist with onsite support after implementation and online support until site is comfortable.

Daily controls – Review daily and assist users in closing cycles

Inventory Reporting and analysis

Inventory Investigations when required.

Desired Skills:

SAP

EWM

EWM Product Master Data

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

