SAP EWM Consultant (hybrid) contract (2703 & 2704) TB – Gauteng Midrand

May 27, 2024

  • We work in a DevOps team together with international IT and business product teams.

  • Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful.

  • Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement.

  • Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets.

  • Proactive improvements in daily IT operations.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.

  • 4 years’ experience as functional IT EWM functional consultant.

  • 6 years’ experience as functional consultant in SAP Logistics Modules.

Technical skills required:

  • At least 4 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional IT consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements and new processes).

  • At least 5 years’ experience in SAP WM (R/3).

  • SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience.

  • Experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration).

  • Good understanding of SAP Transportation Management.

  • Agile work experience (Scrum / Kanban).

  • Good understanding of SAP & SAP S/4 HANA (e.g., Solution Manager).

  • Capable of analyzing EWM / WM functionality by debugging code.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP EWM
  • SAP EWM Consultant
  • SAP Consulting EWM

