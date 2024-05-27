SAP EWM Consultant (hybrid) contract (2703 & 2704) TB – Gauteng Midrand

- We work in a DevOps team together with international IT and business product teams.
- Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful.
- Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement.
- Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets.
- Proactive improvements in daily IT operations.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- Relevant Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering.
- 4 years’ experience as functional IT EWM functional consultant.
- 6 years’ experience as functional consultant in SAP Logistics Modules.
Technical skills required:
- At least 4 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional IT consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements and new processes).
- At least 5 years’ experience in SAP WM (R/3).
- SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience.
- Experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration).
- Good understanding of SAP Transportation Management.
- Agile work experience (Scrum / Kanban).
- Good understanding of SAP & SAP S/4 HANA (e.g., Solution Manager).
- Capable of analyzing EWM / WM functionality by debugging code.
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM
- SAP EWM Consultant
- SAP Consulting EWM