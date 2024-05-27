Senior Cloud Engineer: Database Services

Job Purpose
To implement and maintain the private and hybrid cloud environments in line with Cloud Strategy in order to optimise IT expenditure and deliver efficiencies through automation.
Job Responsibilities
- Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns
- Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s
- Automate cloud services
- Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services
- Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items
- Ensure all service offerings integrate into processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)
- Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure
- Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure
- Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required
- Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team
- Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters
- Ensure and maintain the stability and reliabitly of the cloud services
- Rightsize the infrastructure as and when required
- Execute deliverables in line with cloud stategy within agreed timeframes
- Keep certifications valid and up to date
- Keep up to date with current industry trends
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Contribute to the Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Job Responsibilities Continue
- Automation of cloud database services end to end
- Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s.
- Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal, catalogue and marketplace items.
- Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud database services.
- Performance and cost Optimization practices.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
Preferred Qualification
- Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma
Preferred Certifications
- Public Cloud Certification and Virtualisation certification (VMware preferable)
Minimum Experience Level
- 8-10 Years IT infrastructure and operations experience
- 6+ Years Database administration experience
- 3+ Years advanced automation/code deployments experience
Technical Knowledge
- Advanced database management and security best practices
- Advanced automation deployments
- Disaster Recovery and business continuity.
Professional Knowledge
- Networking Knowledge
- Storage area network infrastructure
- Database Management
- Computer Security
- Disaster Recovery & Business continuity standards
- Information Technology concepts
- Systems application Design
Behavioural Competencies
- Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
- Managing Work
- Influencing
- Innovation
- Continuous Improvement
- Initiating Action
- Collaborating
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- AZURE
- AUTOMATION