SENIOR DEVELOPER: DYNAMICS 365 CRM – Gauteng Pretoria North

As part of this role, you will use your existing skills in Power Platform/Dynamics configuration and development to build modern, cloud-based solutions and will have an opportunity to broaden your skills to other key Microsoft technologies. These technologies include .net, .net core, c#, Azure cloud, SQL Server, Microsoft 365, Javascript, and SharePoint. You will be exposed to all aspects of solution delivery including business analysis, development, and training end users.

Desired Skills:

PowerPlatform

.net

.net core

c#

Azure cloud

SQL Server

Microsoft 365

Javascript

and SharePoint

Microsoft

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

