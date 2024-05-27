SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN at Armscor

SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN
JOB GRADE: C3
ICT Department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Technician within the Development Operations Division. Applications are invited from people who meet the qualification and experience requirements below.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To configure, install, troubleshoot and repair the operationally deployed end user hardware and software to ensure continued functionality of the end user equipment.
CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Primary Tasks
- To install, configure and test new hardware and software.
- To resolve medium complex hardware, software or desktop application related problems.
- To provide support as a 2nd level support technician with any IT related issue (request fulfilment).
- To escalate problems in accordance to best practice procedures.
- To maintain communications with the customer during the problem resolution process.
- To contribute towards the Known Error Database.
Secondary Tasks:
- To be the first point of contact with users (telephone and email).
- To answer telephone calls.
- To log and track request, incident and problem tickets.
- To assign problem tickets to correct group.
- To diagnose resolve and troubleshoot software and hardware related problems as a 1st line support function.
QUALIFICATION
- Grade 12
- National Diploma in IT or equivalent
- A+
- N+
- MCSA (Windows 8)
EXPERIENCE
- 3-4 years’ experience in IT Service Desk Environment
Closing Date: 07 June 2024
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical thinking
- Report writing skills
- Results driven
- Fact finding skills
- Planning & organising skills
- Customer oriented and A good team player
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma