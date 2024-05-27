SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN at Armscor – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

May 27, 2024

SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN

JOB GRADE: C3

ICT Department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Technician within the Development Operations Division. Applications are invited from people who meet the qualification and experience requirements below.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To configure, install, troubleshoot and repair the operationally deployed end user hardware and software to ensure continued functionality of the end user equipment.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Primary Tasks

  • To install, configure and test new hardware and software.
  • To resolve medium complex hardware, software or desktop application related problems.
  • To provide support as a 2nd level support technician with any IT related issue (request fulfilment).
  • To escalate problems in accordance to best practice procedures.
  • To maintain communications with the customer during the problem resolution process.
  • To contribute towards the Known Error Database.

Secondary Tasks:

  • To be the first point of contact with users (telephone and email).
  • To answer telephone calls.
  • To log and track request, incident and problem tickets.
  • To assign problem tickets to correct group.
  • To diagnose resolve and troubleshoot software and hardware related problems as a 1st line support function.

QUALIFICATION

  • Grade 12
  • National Diploma in IT or equivalent
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSA (Windows 8)

EXPERIENCE

  • 3-4 years’ experience in IT Service Desk Environment

Closing Date: 07 June 2024

Desired Skills:

  • Problem solving skills
  • Analytical thinking
  • Report writing skills
  • Results driven
  • Fact finding skills
  • Planning & organising skills
  • Customer oriented and A good team player

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

