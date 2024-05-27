SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN at Armscor

SERVICE DESK TECHNICIAN

JOB GRADE: C3

ICT Department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Technician within the Development Operations Division. Applications are invited from people who meet the qualification and experience requirements below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To configure, install, troubleshoot and repair the operationally deployed end user hardware and software to ensure continued functionality of the end user equipment.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Primary Tasks

To install, configure and test new hardware and software.

To resolve medium complex hardware, software or desktop application related problems.

To provide support as a 2nd level support technician with any IT related issue (request fulfilment).

To escalate problems in accordance to best practice procedures.

To maintain communications with the customer during the problem resolution process.

To contribute towards the Known Error Database.

Secondary Tasks:

To be the first point of contact with users (telephone and email).

To answer telephone calls.

To log and track request, incident and problem tickets.

To assign problem tickets to correct group.

To diagnose resolve and troubleshoot software and hardware related problems as a 1st line support function.

QUALIFICATION

Grade 12

National Diploma in IT or equivalent

A+

N+

MCSA (Windows 8)

EXPERIENCE

3-4 years’ experience in IT Service Desk Environment

Closing Date: 07 June 2024

Desired Skills:

Problem solving skills

Analytical thinking

Report writing skills

Results driven

Fact finding skills

Planning & organising skills

Customer oriented and A good team player

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

